Solstad Scoops $7M for Two AHTS Vessels

Far Scimitar AHTS (Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Norwegian vessel owner Solstad Offshore has sold two anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels for approximately $7.1 million.

The AHTS vessels, Far Sound and Far Scimitar, have been in layup in Asia since 2016 and 2018.

Fars Sound is a 2007-built AHTS, with the length of 78.1 meters and of UT 712 L design.

Far Scimitar is of the same design, with 78.3 length. It was built in 2008.

The sale was made through Solstad Reder, a wholly owned subsidiary of Solstad Maritime Holding.

Delivery of the vessels to the new owner took place on February 23, 2024.

Teledyne RD Instruments Measure Ocean Waves from a Subsurface Mooring in Deep Water
