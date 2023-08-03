Thursday, August 3, 2023
 
Aker Solutions Wins "Sizeable" Order from BP-Eni JV for Offshore Angola Project

Credit: Aker Solutions

Norway's Aker Solutions has won a "sizeable" contract from Azule Energy, a BP-Eni JV in Angola, to provide subsea umbilicals for the Ndungu project offshore Angola.

Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as between NOK 0.5 billion (currently around $48,57 million) and NOK 1.5 billion (currently around $145,7 million). The contract includes the delivery of eight infield umbilicals, including spares totaling over 25 kilometers in length.  

Project execution, engineering, and manufacturing will take place at the Aker Solutions facility in Fornebu and Moss, Norway. The work will begin immediately, and delivery is planned for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Ndungu field is part of the Azule Energy Agogo Integrated West Hub project in Block 15/06 in Angola, where Aker Solutions recently was awarded an umbilicals contract for the Agogo field development.

Separately, oilfield services and equipment firm TechnipFMC said Wednesday it had received a significant award from Azule Energy to supply flexible pipe for the Ndungu project.

