 
New Wave Media

April 24, 2025

Eco Wave Power, All-Ways Metal Sign Wave Power Tech Manufacturing Deal

Eco Wave Power Global AB announced the signing of a manufacturing agreement with All-Ways Metal, Inc. for the production of floaters for its wave energy project in the Port of Los Angeles. Credit: Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power Global AB announced the signing of a manufacturing agreement with All-Ways Metal, Inc. for the production of floaters for its wave energy project in the Port of Los Angeles. Credit: Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power, an onshore wave energy technology company, announced the signing of a manufacturing agreement with All-Ways Metal, for the production of floaters for its wave energy project in the Port of Los Angeles. This marks a milestone in the development of Eco Wave Power's first-ever U.S. proof-of-concept installation.

The floaters, which form a key component of Eco Wave Power's proprietary wave energy conversion technology, will be manufactured locally by All-Ways Metal and are scheduled for delivery within 70 days. Once completed, the floaters will be installed and connected to the Municipal Pier One at the Port of Los Angeles, signifying the official launch of the Company's U.S. project.

This agreement follows Eco Wave Power's receipt of a final licensing approval from the Port of Los Angeles, which was granted earlier this month, and builds on the federal permit received from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in November 2024. These regulatory milestones clear the way for full implementation of the Company's first U.S.-based wave energy system.

Co-developed with Shell Marine Renewable Energy (Shell MRE), the project represents a convergence of public and private investment in renewable energy infrastructure. Once operational, the pilot installation will serve as a scalable model for future wave energy deployments along the U.S. coastline and globally.

Related News

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Cuts More Jobs, Shifts Focus to Different Business Segments

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro it would cut more jobs and shift focus to different business segments after confirming…

FarSounder has announced the release of a new citizen science feature in its latest SonaSoft™ software update, introducing the ability for users to report whale sightings and floating trash/debris. Credit: FarSounder

FarSounder: News Citizen Science Capabilities with Whale and Debris Reporting Feature

FarSounder has announced the release of a new citizen science feature in its latest SonaSoft™ software update. Building on…

Vatn Systems announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies to further digitize and scale its manufacturing capabilities. Credit: Vatn Systems

Vatn Systems, Palantir Partner to Scale Manufacturing of AUVs for National Defense

Vatn Systems, a leading defense technology company building autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for the US military and allies…

© katestudio / Adobe Stock

Taiwan Charges Chinese Captain over Cable Damage

Taiwan prosecutors on Friday for the first time charged a Chinese ship captain with intentionally damaging undersea cables off the island in February…

© shoma81 / Adobe Stock

Ocean Acidification: Warming’s “Evil Twin”

This week Sonardyne announced the integration of its CONTROS HydroC dissolved CO2 sensor from -4H-JENA engineering into its…

(Credit: Trelleborg)

Trelleborg Launches Advanced Sealing System for Offshore Wind Foundations

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure has launched advanced sealing system, IRIS, for Airtight Platforms (ATP), which has…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Quantum Advantage
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news