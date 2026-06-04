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June 4, 2026

Sonardyne, AMOG Join Forces on Subsea Asset Integrity Services

An artist’s illustration showing a floating production system with mooring spread (Credit: Sonardyne)

An artist’s illustration showing a floating production system with mooring spread (Credit: Sonardyne)

Sonardyne and engineering consultancy AMOG have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly offer subsea asset monitoring services for offshore energy infrastructure.

The partnership will combine Sonardyne's underwater monitoring, positioning and communication technologies with AMOG's engineering assessment capabilities to support the monitoring and integrity management of offshore assets, including moorings, pipelines and risers in the oil and gas and floating offshore wind sectors.

The collaboration will incorporate Sonardyne's Observer wireless subsea asset integrity monitoring system, which provides motion monitoring, third-party sensor integration and onboard data analytics.

The combined offering is intended to help operators improve asset visibility, reduce downtime and support life-extension strategies through enhanced monitoring and engineering analysis.

The partners are already working together on a near real-time mooring monitoring system for a floating offshore wind project in Europe.

“Combining high-quality subsea data, processes at source on Observer, with advanced engineering assessments, will provide asset owners with more actionable, near-real-time insight into the condition and behavior of critical subsea infrastructure through a single solution.

“For operators, this could support earlier detection of anomalies, improved understanding of loads and motions, and more informed decisions around inspection, maintenance and integrity management, as well as asset longevity, in one end-to-end solution,” said Hayden Marcollo, Director at AMOG.

“By integrating on-demand and long-term monitoring data from subsea environments with engineering models and analytics, there’s an opportunity to provide a more complete picture of asset performance - whether supporting day-to-day operations, integrity assurance or life-extension strategies,” added Frank Rose, Business Development Manager at Sonardyne.

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