May 21, 2024

PGS Streamlines Seismic Data Interpretation Services

Illustration (Credit: PGS)

Norwegian seismic company PGS has teamed up with Onward, an energy innovation platform, to offer on-demand seismic data interpretation.

The collaboration that facilitates on-demand data interpretation provided by Onward, which leverages its technical capabilities to enhance PGS' existing MultiClient and Data OnDemand services and accelerate interpretation workflows.

Onward and PGS now offer subscribers of PGS' OnDemand services the option to access Onward's interpretation services and unlock the subsurface potential of extensive seismic data sets.

PGS subscribers that engage Onward's additional services will have access to Onward’s global community of geoscience and data science experts who leverage industry-leading analysis tools in a cloud-based environment, subject to certain conditions.

"As our industry evolves, we remain committed to deploying innovative business models and expertise to enhance our clients' decision-making effectiveness and ultimately their success rates,” said Nathan Oliver, EVP Sales & Services at PGS.

"Our service, directly linked to PGS' Data OnDemand, allows our clients to receive high-quality interpretations to accelerate their workflows and enhance decision-making accuracy,” added Jeff Allyn, CEO at Onward.

