April 27, 2025

MMA Students Complete Real-World Training in Hawaii

Source: MMA

Cadets from Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA) have completed a Geological Oceanography field course in Hawaii, an innovative experiential learning course 8,000 kilometers from their Cape Cod campus.

Eleven students, majoring in Marine Science, Safety, and Environmental Protections (MSSEP), participated in a rigorous, hands-on educational journey to Hawaii from January 3 to January 17, 2025.

Shortly after arrival they were taken to Kilauea caldera to observe a 200-foot-high lava fountaining eruption. They then went on day-long hikes through volcanic terrane.

In subsequent days, students snorkeled in Hawaiian coral reefs. MSSEP students gained on-site knowledge of safety construction, island sustainability, Hawaiian cultural awareness and environmental stewardship through tours of a United States Geological Survey Scientific Research Station under construction, an organic Hawaiian Kona coffee farm, Hilo-based communities devastated by volcanic eruptions from the 1990s through 2018 and deadly tsunamis from 1946, 1957 and 1960.  

The immersive trip provided cadets with unique learning opportunities that aligned with the MMA Learn-Do-Lead directive while allowing them to explore dynamic geologic structures, active volcanoes, tropical marine habitats, environmental issues and Hawaiian culture.

Experiential learning courses constitute a key component of MMA’s commitment to providing practical, real-world education, combining classroom instruction with field-based activities.

Dr. Kevin Hefferan, who created and led the MSSEP field-based Geological Oceanography course, stated, “We hit the ground running traveling to an active Kilauea eruption before daybreak 3 January upon arrival. We observed lava fountain eruptive cycles 3 and 4 at Kilauea Caldera. As of April 10, Kilauea has erupted 17 times, and this breathtaking lava fountain cycle continues.  

“We investigate the cyclicity of these volcanic eruptions and observe their impact on human safety, island infrastructure, weather, climate and vegetation. We also actively immerse ourselves underwater in the marine environment; experience climate zones ranging from polar tundra, desert to humid tropical; and explore ancient, rich Hawaiian culture in this wondrous landscape.”

