 
New Wave Media

July 30, 2020

Subsea Cable Specialist JDR Breaks Ground on US HQ

Credit: JDR

Credit: JDR

JDR,  a subsea cable supplier and services provider has started construction of a new US headquarters in Tomball, Texas. 

The building will consolidate three of JDR’s existing facilities in the region to expand its IWOCs (Intervention Work Over Control System) rental business to support current demand, JDR said.

After completion, JDR plans to acquire engineers and highly qualified service technicians, to expand its local presence. 

"The key focus of the facility will be to construct and test new-build IWOCS equipment and support service activities on-site. It will allow for more physical space (10 acres) to improve efficiencies and safety measures in its supply chain, as well as reduce transportation costs," JDR, owned by the TFKable Group, said.

Brian Davis, Houston General Manager at JDR, commented, “Beginning construction of our new Houston headquarters marks a significant milestone for our US business, and we’re delighted to bring our ongoing success in the region to Tomball.”

"Our Houston based business has grown strongly over the last decade, following an increased demand from our customers for IWOC rental systems. We have also increased our manufacturing and service support for our oil and gas customers in the Gulf of Mexico and abroad.”

The facility will perform a wide range of functions, including engineering and management for global projects, assembly of a variety of oilfield equipment, and support for its offshore service business, JDR said.

The facility is planned to be completed in the first half of 2021.

Email

Related News

© Danial / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

A free webinar will deliver latest forecasts and market intelligence for the global floating production industry, offering…

Image Courtesy VLIZ

Quiet Seas Open Subsea Soundscape Exploration

The Flanders Marine Institute (VLIZ) has seized on the quiet brought about by the COVID-19 lockdown to map the underwater…

The Teledyne Webb Research built Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo circumnavigated the Atlantic Ocean in four legs. Photo: Teledyne Marine.

"An Epic Mission": Slocum Glider "Silbo" Circumnavigates the Atlantic Ocean

Teledyne Marine reports that its Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo, manufactured by Teledyne Webb Research, completed a 4+-year…

A marine technician hauls in the CTD (conductivity, temperature, and depth) rosette on a research cruise in the Sargasso Sea. © Maya Thompson

BIOS: North Atlantic Carbon Sink Shrinking Due to Warming

An analysis of North Atlantic Ocean water masses has made it clear that the effects of a warming planet extend beyond biology…

Credit:Oceaneering

Oceaneering Lands W. Australia Order

Oceaneering has won a contract to provide a number of monobore diverless connectors for an offshore Western Australia project.Oceaneering…

(File image: PGS)

ION Geophysical, PGS in 2D Data Team-Up

Offshore seismic data companies ION Geophysical and PGS have agreed to collaborate globally on 2D exploration data. "Both companies have modern…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Weezle Diving Services Ltd

Specialists in thermal garments for the dive industry, from drysuit undergarments to warm water(surface supplied) flush. Hand made in the UK from the highest quality fabrics.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Marine and Vessel Engineer Job Vacancies

● Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jun 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news