November 28, 2019

Subsea 7 Wins Julimar-Brunello Contract

(Photo: Subsea 7)

(Photo: Subsea 7)

Offshore services company Subsea 7 said it has been awarded a contract from Woodside for the execution of phase 2 of the Julimar-Brunello Project, approximately 200 kilometers offshore North Western Australia.

Subsea 7 said its full scope of work will be to design, procure, install and commission a 22 kilometers 18” Corrosion Resistant Alloy (CRA) gas transmission flowline and an umbilical system. Offshore activities will be performed in 2021 using Subsea 7’s reel-lay and heavy construction vessels.

This deal, awarded to Subsea 7 earlier this year, had been subject to the final investment decision FID of the Julimar-Brunello joint venture participants (Woodside and KUFPEC), which has now occurred.

Subsea 7 said the contract is worth between $150 million and $300 million. 

