 
New Wave Media

June 12, 2025

JDR Wraps Up Type Test Qualification of Next-Gen Offshore Wind Cables

(Credit: JDR Cable Systems)

(Credit: JDR Cable Systems)

JDR Cable Systems (JDR), part of the TFKable Group, has completed two new type test qualifications at 132kV for static and dynamic array cables, supporting the next generation of fixed and floating offshore wind projects.

The successful testing marks a critical step in delivering U.K.-manufactured high-voltage cables, ready to support larger turbines and deliver power over longer distances, enabling more efficient and cost-effective offshore wind energy.

JDR’s static cable development and testing was supported by a Development Grant from the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership, and produced in collaboration with a leading materials supplier, with extensive testing performed at Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.

JDR will manufacture the 132kV cables at its upgraded Hartlepool facility as well as in its new high-voltage cable manufacturing facility in Cambois, near Blyth, Northumberland.

To facilitate the installation of next generation offshore wind turbines at 20 MW and above, as well as accommodating increasing distances from shore and greater water depths, the industry requires significantly higher voltage cables.

By doubling the voltage of the industry-standard 66kV array cable, JDR’s technology will allow increased transmission between turbines at higher-capacity – a vital factor in continuing to reduce the cost of offshore wind and assist in reducing the impact of clean energy prices for consumers.

The successful type test qualification of the fixed foundation 132kV static cable technology is further supported by the successful completion of JDR’s second high-voltage cable development, under the Department of Energy Security and Net-Zero’s Floating Offshore Wind Demonstration Programme.

The AHEAD (Advanced High-Voltage Export and Array Dynamic) cable project has demonstrated the viability of 132kV dynamic cables for floating wind applications.

A full testing program has been successfully completed, including over 1.5 million tension-bending cycles, thereby validating the reliability of the advanced cable design when subjected to the dynamic motion it will endure in offshore floating applications.

“We pride ourselves on providing solutions to the energy sector ahead of time and with our 132kV technology, we will do exactly that.

“Dynamic cables for floating wind and advanced 132kV cable technologies are critical for the progressive deployment of both fixed and floating offshore wind, enabling developers to not only deploy larger turbines but also to site floating offshore wind in deeper waters, further offshore. It’s an exciting time for the industry and we are right at the forefront by developing, validating and delivering new solutions for the benefit of the offshore energy industry and electricity consumers,” said Joe Cole, Technology Manager – Power Cables at JDR.

As part of its broader strategy to drive innovation in high-voltage subsea technology, JDR is contributing its technical findings to the international standards body CIGRE, helping to inform the evolution of safety standards for higher voltage applications

In addition, the company is actively involved in the Carbon Trust’s Offshore Wind Accelerator High Voltage Array Systems project, which supports the development and qualification of 132kV cable technology within the U.K.

Related News

NKT T3600 subsea trencher (Credit: NKT)

NKT Picks OSBIT to Deliver ‘World’s Most Powerful’ Subsea Trencher

Danish power cable maker and services provider NKT has commissioned OSBIT, a U.K.-based original equipment supplier, to design…

DolWin epsilon HVDC converter platform (Credit: Tim Meyerjürgens/LinkedIn)

TenneT Installs Giant HVDC Offshore Wind Converter Platform in North Sea

The DolWin epsilon HVDC offshore wind converter platform, part of German transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT’s grid expansion project…

(Credit: Tidal Technologies Limited)

UK Firm Seeks Suppliers to Build Full-Scale Tidal Energy Prototype

Tidal Technologies Limited (TTL) has launched a procurement process for the equipment supply, manufacturing and installation…

Illustration of a seabed monitoring lander (Credit: Sonardyne)

Sonardyne to Deliver Seabed Monitoring Kit for North Sea CCS Project

Sonardyne has secured a contract by the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) to deliver baseline environmental monitoring…

HydroWing tidal energy platform (Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

Inyanga Hires Delivery Contractors for Welsh Tidal Energy Array

Inyanga Marine Energy Group has announced the winners of contracts to build its 20 MW HydroWing tidal energy array at Morlais…

(Credit: Gazelle Wind Power)

Gazelle Secures Multi-Million Funding for Floating Wind Demo

Gazelle Wind Power, a Dublin-based floating wind developer, has closed a $2.26 million (€2 million) investment with Banco…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Dr. Dawn Wright: Mapping the Deep and Charting New Frontiers
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news