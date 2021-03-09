 
New Wave Media

March 9, 2021

Subsea Pipeline Could Double Israeli Gas Exports to Egypt

(Photo: Noble Energy)

(Photo: Noble Energy)

A subsea pipeline that would connect Israel's Leviathan gas field to Egyptian liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals could double Israel's gas export capacity to Egypt, the Israeli energy minister said on Tuesday.

Israel started exporting gas to Egypt at the beginning of last year through an existing pipeline that runs offshore before crossing the north of the Sinai Peninsula overland. The gas can be liquefied at Egyptian plants of Idku and Damietta and re-exported to Europe or Asia.

Last month the two countries said they had agreed to plan the second pipeline.

The governments would promote the subsea pipeline "in order to double the amount of gas that we can send to the Egyptian LNG facilities," Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said in an interview.

Leviathan field, located 130 km (80 miles) off Israel's coast, already supplies the Israeli domestic market and exports gas to Jordan and Egypt. Its shareholders include Chevron Corp and Delek Drilling LP.

"At the end of the day, it's up to the companies involved to decide, but since it's very realistic, I believe that it will take a year or two and you should see such a pipeline," Steinitz said.

Asked what capacity the new pipeline would have, he added: "I think to start with, we're speaking about a possible 10 bcm (billion cubic meters annually), but it might increase in the future."

Steinitz, in Cairo for a meeting of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum, said he was optimistic that demand for gas in Europe would be sufficient to make additional exports viable for at least the next 15 years, and that more rapidly growing demand in India also provided a promising market.

He also said that exports crossing the Sinai Peninsula by pipeline had not been affected by occasional attacks on gas infrastructure by militants operating in the area.

"You should always be worried, but so far there were no disturbances," he said. "We were already exporting 14 months ... and it's never stopped."


(Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Related News

© J_a_s / Adobe Stock

US Vineyard Wind Project Clears Key Hurdle

The Interior Department completed its final environmental review of what would the first commercial scale U.S. offshore wind farm…

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity to Buy MMT

US-based seabed survey and ocean exploration company Ocean Infinity on Tuesday said it had agreed to acquire the Sweden-based…

© tonguy324

Israel Widens Search for Oil Spill Culprit After Ruling Out Ship in Greece

Israel on Sunday broadened its search for the ship behind an oil spill that blackened its beaches with tar after investigators…

Fincantieri to Build Two Submarines for Italian Navy for $1.64B

Italy's Fincantieri will sign as prime contractor a contract worth 1.35 billion euros ($1.64 billion) for the construction…

A remotely operated vehicle (ROV) moves along the length of the pipeline, equipped with digital cameras and specific sensors. The data and footage is analysed to assess the integrity of the pipeline. (File Photo: Nord Stream AG)

Reach Subsea, MMT in 3-year Nord Stream Pipeline Inspection Deal

Norwegian subsea services firm Reach Subsea has through its cooperation with its Swedish partner MMT won a three-year contract…

Senior Chief Mineman Abraham Garcia (left) and Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Joshua Gaskill, members of the Knifefish Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) test team, man tending lines during crane operations as part of an operational test conducted by members from Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR). Knifefish is a medium-class mine countermeasure UUV designed for deployment off the Littoral Combat Ship. OPTEVFOR is the Navy’s sole test and evaluation organization for surface, air, and un

Subsea Defense: Navy Deepens Commitment to Underwater Vehicles

The U.S. Navy uses unmanned and robotic underwater vehicles for a multitude of functions, including environmental sensing, mine hunting, and salvage.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Titanium Engineers

Specialists in the development and manufacture of components in Titanium 6Al-4V (Grade 5) as well as Ti-6Al-2Sn-4Zr-6Mo (6246) and Beta-C (3Al-8V-6Cr-4Mo-4Zr), both of which conform to NACE MR0175 and ISO 15156 for severe service applications.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Inside the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news