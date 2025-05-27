Subsea Supplies Partners with Anekonnect

Subsea Supplies, a supplier of offshore and underwater technology equipment, has announced a strategic partnership with Anekonnect Incorporated.

The subsea equipment provider will deploy the company’s digital diagramming tool, tailored for creating cable assemblies and electrical circuit schemas for subsea and marine purposes, from its production base in Aberdeen.

Anekonnect is a solution that accelerates the design, procurement and molding of subsea cables. Developed with direct input from survey engineers, ROV builders and operators, cable molders, equipment rental companies, and connector manufacturers, the company’s tools are specifically engineered to address the unique challenges of the subsea industry, delivering increased efficiency, reliability, and precision at each stage of the cable lifecycle.