 
New Wave Media

August 25, 2020

New Survey Boat Launched for South African Navy

(Photo: Paramount Maritime)

(Photo: Paramount Maritime)

Paramount Maritime, a Paramount Group company, said it has launched the first of three next-generation Survey Motor Boats (SMBs) to the South African Navy in continued support of its programs to enhance the capabilities and infrastructure of the South African Navy Hydrographic Office (SANHO).

In addition to the three Survey Motor Boats to be delivered to the South African Navy Hydrographic Office (SANHO), this program also provides for the delivery of a Hydrographic Survey Vessel and a Sea Boat as well as a third, fully operational inshore Survey Motor Boat, to remain ashore and in reserve.

Veecraft Marine, a subsidiary of Paramount Maritime, had been tasked with the design and manufacture of the Survey Motor Boats, all of which having taken place within South Africa.

The 11m length overall (LOA) Survey Motor Boat hosts two twin Volvo Penta duo-prop propellers, providing for greater fuel efficiency and effective and predictable handling alongside a Volvo Penta D3 joystick helm control system.

The vessel’s advanced survey equipment includes Multi-Beam and Single-Beam echo-sounders and Side-Scan Sonar and a Seabed Sampler to recover sample material from the sea-floor and underlying sub-strata for detailed analytical and testing purposes. The vessel capabilities allow for nearshore shallow water surveys in depths of up to 300m.

Training has additionally been provided for the Survey Motor Boat’s multifaceted survey systems.

A spokesperson of Veecraft Marine, stated: “Despite the operational challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the successful delivery of the first in a fleet of Survey Motor Boats is a testament to the ingenuity and steadfast dedication of our team. This boat is the most advanced survey vessel currently in production globally. We are privileged to continue to support the South African Navy in pioneering the innovative design, manufacture and delivery of one of the most comprehensive, sophisticated survey vessels to be built entirely within South Africa”.

The Survey Motor Boat will now continue standard Harbor trials and Sea Acceptance testing before being delivered to the South African Navy for utilization.

(Photo: Paramount Maritime)

(Photo: Paramount Maritime)

Email

Related News

Mike Read, President, Teledyne Marine.

Ocean Influencer: Mike Read, Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine is no stranger to the MTR reader, a group of leading-edge marine and subsea technology companies that are…

Graham Hawkes, pioneering marine engineer, owner of HAWX Open Ocean, LLC, inventor of SeaRocket. © Julie Silverman

Ocean Influencer: Graham Hawkes, HAWX Open Ocean

The July/August edition of Marine Technology Reporter, the 15th Annual "MTR100", recognizes Graham Hawkes a subsea innovator…

Karl Kenny, CEO, Kraken Robotics

Ocean Influencer: Karl Kenny, Kraken Robotics

The July/August edition of Marine Technology Reporter, the 15th Annual "MTR100", recognizes Karl Kenny and his Kraken Robotics…

(Photo: PGS)

TGS Makes Surprise $600 Mln Offer for Part of Rival PGS

Seismic surveyor TGS, a supplier of geological data to the global oil industry, on Thursday said it had made an unsolicited cash offer of $600 million

Melanie Nadeau (Photo: COVE)

COVE Names Melanie Nadeau CEO

Melanie Nadeau, P. Eng. has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship (COVE)…

© sedsembak / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

A free webinar will deliver latest forecasts and market intelligence for the global floating production industry, offering…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Chesapeake Technology Inc

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news