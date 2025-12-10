Wednesday, December 10, 2025
 
Kraken Robotics, TKMS ATLAS UK Demonstrate KATFISH USV Launch and Recovery System

Kraken’s KATFISH and USV-LARS system integrated on TKMS Atlas UK’s ARCIMS 11-meter USV. © Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced the successful demonstration of its KATFISH Unmanned Surface Vessel Launch and Recovery System (USV-LARS) from TKMS ATLAS UK’s (ATLAS UK) 11-meter ARCIMS USV. The systems offer a comprehensive autonomous survey package for maritime security missions including mine countermeasure operations and critical underwater infrastructure inspection. Together, ARCIMS and KATFISH USV-LARS provide the industry’s first air-deployable, 300-meter depth rated autonomous towed SAS survey system.

The LARS footprint was designed to fit ATLAS UK’s ARCIMS common deck interface, enabling rapid rerole and seamless integration with the platform. Sea state three conditions were encountered during operations, demonstrating the system’s robustness and readiness for real-world naval environments.

This joint integration marks a major step forward in delivering agile, modular, and cost-effective mine countermeasure capabilities for modern naval operations. By combining ARCIMS’ proven USV with Kraken’s cutting-edge towed synthetic aperture sonar and recovery system, navies can deploy advanced technologies faster and more efficiently, strengthening maritime security in increasingly complex environments.

The system was demonstrated off the coast of Portland, UK, November 18-19, for NATO navies. Attendees witnessed the ARCIMS USV autonomously navigate and plan missions with the KATFISH towed system collecting high resolution SAS and bathymetric surveys in very shallow water. Data was live streamed via satellite communications to the command center on shore, enabling real-time classification of contacts by operators.

Kraken’s KATFISH being deployed by the USV-LARS system. © Kraken Robotics

Kraken’s KATFISH collects high resolution synthetic aperture sonar data at up to a 200-meter range per side at a depth of 300 meters, with real-time data streamed at 3 cm x 3 cm resolution. Kraken’s KATFISH USV-LARS was designed specifically for small vessels, with an all-titanium construction for low magnetic signature and low weight.

Kraken’s KATFISH captured SAS imagery of the Frogner, a Norwegian steamship shipwreck. © Kraken Robotics

KATFISH and USV-LARS were rapidly mobilized on the ARCIMS, with integration, testing and the demonstration happening over a period of just two weeks. Together, ARCIMS and KATFISH USV-LARS provide the industry’s first air-deployable, 300-meter depth rated autonomous towed SAS survey system.


