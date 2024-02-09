 

Connector CLV (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul Reels In Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 Export Cable Job

Belgium-based offshore installation contractor Jan De Nul has signed the export cable contract with Ørsted for its 2.9 GW…

Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project (Credit: Bladt Industries)

First OSS for 2.6GW US Offshore Wind Project Arrives to Denmark

The first of a total of three offshore substations (OSS) for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project has been delivered…

FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Yinson Production)

Enauta Set to Receive Key Equipment for Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

The first multiphase pumping subsea system (MPP), that will support oil and gas production at the Atlanta field in Brazil's Santos Basin…

Dense thickets of the reef-building coral Desmophyllum pertusum (previously called Lophelia pertusa) make up most of the deep-sea coral reef habitat found on the Blake Plateau in the Atlantic Ocean. The white coloring is healthy – deep-sea corals don’t rely on symbiotic algae, so they can’t bleach. Images of these corals were taken during a 2019 expedition dive off the coast of Florida. Image courtesy of NOAA Ocean Exploration, Windows to the Deep 2019.

World's Largest Known Deep-sea Coral Reef Habitat Found

Covering 6.4 million acres, an area larger than Vermont, an underwater seascape of cold-water coral mounds offshore the southeast…

Ramform Hyperion vessel (Credit: PGS)

PGS Expands Seismic Survey in Egypt’s West Mediterranean

Norwegian offshore seismic survey firm PGS has started acquiring data on the EGY24 Nefertiti survey using the Ramform Hyperion…

Geo Ranger (Photo: N-Sea)

N-Sea Charters Geo Plus' Survey and ROV Support Vessel

Subsea solutions provider N-Sea Group announced it has entered into an agreement with Geo Plus to long term charter the Dutch…

