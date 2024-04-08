 
New Wave Media

April 8, 2024

Saildrone and Thales Australia Advance Autonomous Undersea Surveillance

Source: Saildrone

Source: Saildrone

Thales Australia’s BlueSentry thin-line towed array will be integrated with Saildrone Surveyor-class USVs for autonomous anti-submarine warfare (ASW) missions in the open ocean.

The Saildrone Surveyor is the largest in the Saildrone range of USVs and is capable of extreme, long-endurance missions in the open ocean. 

Equipped with the newest evolution of Thales’s BlueSentry towed array, the Surveyor will conduct autonomous underwater intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for ASW applications.

At 20 meters long (65 feet) and weighing 15 tons, the Surveyor classifies as a medium USV, built to ABS Light Warship code. Saildrone’s Surveyor-class USVs are designed for persistent, wide-area maritime domain awareness missions, using radar, cameras, acoustics, and advanced machine learning to deliver comprehensive situational awareness remotely from anywhere in the world.

This enhanced USV capability supports broader naval operations by freeing up traditional low-density / high-demand manned assets to conduct other missions.

The first production Saildrone Surveyor USV was launched last month from Austal USA in Mobile, AL. The initial group of USVs is contracted to the US Navy for the testing and evaluation of Surveyor-class vehicles in multiple environments. Upcoming Navy missions will focus on the ability of the Surveyor to deliver both surface and undersea intelligence for a range of high-priority applications, including ASW.

Related News

(Photo: EvoLogics)

EvoLogics Debuts New Diver Navigation System

EvoLogics has launched its new acoustic navigation system for divers. The innovative system facilitates map-based navigation for divers on a mission…

© Chris / Adobe Stock

Undersea Cables: The Unseen Backbone of the Global Internet

Have you ever wondered how an email sent from New York arrives in Sydney in mere seconds, or how you can video chat with…

Illustration (Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics Reels In $2.4M Sonar and Subsea Power Contracts

Canadian company Kraken Robotics has secured contracts totaling $2.4 million for subsea batteries and synthetic aperture…

Akram Ali, MER-Subsea, and Richard Dowdeswell, GeoAcoustics (Credit: GeoAcoustics)

GeoAcoustics Scoops First Major Order for Newly-Launched Sub-Bottom Profiler

Hydroacoustic sensor technology developer GeoAcoustics has secured a major order from MER-Subsea for its next-generation…

L to R: Charles Chiau, CTO and Co-founder of Bedrock and Jean-Marc Binois, Chief Commercial Officer of Exail (Credit: Exail)

Bedrock Picks Exail’s Phins 9 Navigation for Next-Gen AUV

Exail has concluded its first sale of the Phins 9 Compact Inertial Navigation System (INS) to Bedrock, an underwater data…

HII's Remus 620 UUV (Credit: HII)

HII Scoops Order for Remus 620 UUV from International Client

Global defense equipment supplier HII has received an order for a REMUS 620 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) from an international…

Featured Companies

Hydro-Tech Marine Technology

Focus on acoustic sounding technology, Hydro-Tech had developed different products widly appied in underwater exploration industry. Nowadays Hydro-Tech owns completely independent and controllable core technologies in Hydrographic surveying and still commits to constant iterative innovation.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

“All in the [Gallaudet] Family”
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news