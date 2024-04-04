 
New Wave Media

April 4, 2024

Oceaneering Demos AUV for US Navy and Defense Innovation Unit

(Photo: Oceaneering)

(Photo: Oceaneering)

Oceaneering International, Inc. said its Subsea Robotics segment recently completed a one-week autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) demonstration for the U.S. Navy and Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) at Oceaneering’s subsea autonomy testing facility in Norway.

During the week, Oceaneering demonstrated its portfolio of capabilities to design, engineer, operate and maintain the Freedom AUV, which was picked to evaluate capabilities of the platform for potential future development of a large displacement unmanned undersea vehicle (LDUUV) prototype. The demonstration included several days of at-sea testing where Oceaneering demonstrated many of the autonomous capabilities of the Freedom AUV, including undocking, docking, obstacle avoidance, precision payload placement, survey and transit.

Peter Buchanan, Senior Director for Oceaneering’s Subsea Robotics segment, said, “It has been an extraordinary experience spending this week with the U.S. Navy and DIU showcasing the exceptional capabilities of our Freedom AUV unit. Our collaborative sessions have been instrumental in highlighting the unit's proven capabilities, efficient data recovery, amazing vehicle control and autonomy, precise mission planning and effective troubleshooting strategies.

“Despite the unpredictable weather conditions, we maximized our time and successfully displayed Oceaneering's proficiency in tackling complex challenges, proving our ability to solve the unsolvable. This week has truly exemplified the power of innovation and teamwork in pushing boundaries and achieving remarkable results. Spending the time with an informed and enthusiastic team from the U.S. Navy and DIU has been extremely beneficial to our team.”

The demonstration of Oceaneering’s Freedom AUV represents an important milestone in the progression of U.S. defense capabilities for maritime defense and preparedness. Ultimately, advanced UUVs will supplement submarine fleets by conducting autonomous sensing and delivering payloads in challenging, dispersed, deep-sea environments. These events serve as critical baseline assessments to understand capability gaps and inform future development priorities.

Oceaneering previously announced in February 2024 that DIU had selected the company to test and develop the Freedom for its LDUUV effort. This one-week demonstration is the first phase of this contract. Phase two, if executed, will contain prototype development tasks.

Related News

(Credit: Forssea Robotics)

Forssea Unveils Hybrid ROV for USV Applications

French company Forssea Robotics has introduced its newborn remotely operated vehicle (ROV) ARGOS-X specifically developed…

Olympic Taurus vessel (Credit: Olympic Subsea)

Reach Subsea Extends Olympic Taurus Charter and Orders Two ROVs

Norwegian company Reach Subsea has extended the charter for the Olympic Taurus subsea vessel and ordered two new Constructor…

Akram Ali, MER-Subsea, and Richard Dowdeswell, GeoAcoustics (Credit: GeoAcoustics)

GeoAcoustics Scoops First Major Order for Newly-Launched Sub-Bottom Profiler

Hydroacoustic sensor technology developer GeoAcoustics has secured a major order from MER-Subsea for its next-generation…

(Credit: Gondan Shipbuilders)

Gondan Cuts First Steel for New USV for Major Industry Alliance

Spain-based Gondan Shipbuilders has started the construction of an advanced remotely operated unmanned surface vehicle (USV)…

(Credit: Boskalis)

Boskalis Wraps Up Moray West Offshore Wind Farm Ops

Dutch marine services firm Boskalis has completed its activities in support of the development of Ocean Winds’ 882 MW Moray…

The MoU signing (Credit: FET)

FET and Safeen to Collaborate on Development of Electric Thrusters for ROVs

Forum Energy Technologies (FET), though its Subsea Technologies product line, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hydro-Tech Marine Technology

Focus on acoustic sounding technology, Hydro-Tech had developed different products widly appied in underwater exploration industry. Nowadays Hydro-Tech owns completely independent and controllable core technologies in Hydrographic surveying and still commits to constant iterative innovation.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

“All in the [Gallaudet] Family”
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news