January 4, 2024

Tekmar Reels In $4.4M Offshore Wind Cable Protection Deal

(Credit: Tekmar)

(Credit: Tekmar)

Offshore services firm Tekmar Group has secured a contract to supply its cable protection system for an undisclosed offshore wind development.

The contract is for the design and supply of Tekmar Group's flagship Generation 10 cable protection system (CPS) and associated ancillaries in an emerging region for offshore wind farm market.

The contract covers the first phase of the development, with the value for the initial phase in excess of $4.4 million (£3.5 million). Production of the CPS systems is expected to start in 2024 for delivery in 2025, the company said.

Alasdair Macdonald, CEO of Tekmar Group, said: "This contract helps consolidate our position in a growing and important region for offshore wind and highlights the strength of our established engineering capability in supporting deployment of our core technologies globally.

“It also reflects the strength of our working relationships with project developers and key supply chain partners, where we address customers' complex engineering requirements and optimize and de-risk projects.”

