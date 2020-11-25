 
New Wave Media

November 25, 2020

Teledyne CARIS receives Canada’s Ocean Supercluster Award

Photo: Teledyne CARIS

Teledyne CARIS announced significant funding from Canada’s Ocean Supercluster award to develop software for remote operations survey processing. .

Teledyne CARIS’ project aims at three targeted deliverables:

  1. The enhancement of its desktop-based product line to leverage the cloud to deliver consistent access for global users in every possible circumstance
  2. Support for remote mapping operations to underpin advancements in ocean robotics
  3. Infusing its passion for future ocean mappers with access to virtual training through the CARIS Cloud Platform.
     

The company has partnered with Ocean Floor Geophysics (OFG), a CARIS customer with  experience using the company’s software with autonomous vehicles. This real-world experience (and location on Canada’s West Coast) made them an ideal collaborator and provide a national perspective.

In addition to OFG, Teledyne CARIS will be working with other stakeholders to assist on training, including the University of New Brunswick and Memorial Universities Marine Institute.  Both universities offer CARIS software as part of their curriculum. Other stakeholders include CIDCO from Quebec and H2i a consultancy from Ottawa specializing in Ocean Mapping strategy.

