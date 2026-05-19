 
New Wave Media

May 19, 2026

Teledyne FLIR Defense Unveils FirstLook 125 Throwable Recon Robot

Credit: Teledyne FLIR Defense

Credit: Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, announced at SOF Week the official launch of its new FirstLook 125 throwable personal reconnaissance robot.

The FirstLook 125 unmanned ground system delivers real-time visual, thermal, and audio situational awareness across complex terrain, lowering force risk and enabling faster decision-making.

Purpose‑built for coordinated ground‑air missions, FirstLook 125 shares a common controller and operational architecture with Teledyne FLIR Defense’s Black Hornet 4 nano‑drone. This enables a single user to deploy and manage both systems without changing tools or workflows. The commonality extends FirstLook beyond ground‑only reconnaissance, allowing users to combine interior and exterior ISR, quickly transition between platforms, and maintain continuous situational awareness across domains. The result is an integrated ‘first‑in’ capability that delivers greater flexibility and mission utility at the squad and fire‑team level.

FirstLook 125’s advanced tracked mobility is optimized for stairwells, rubble, and uneven ground, producing stable, reliable movement in the most challenging environments. Its lightweight 5.7lb (2.6kg) design can sustain 16ft (5m) drops and self-rights instantly, remaining mission-ready after any throw or tumble. Using rugged, articulated flippers, FirstLook 125 pushes through debris, climbs obstacles, and maneuvers inside confined spaces while bringing an enhanced EO/IR camera suite, integrated illumination, and two-way audio to low-light, GPS-denied, and cluttered operational conditions.

Other FirstLook 125 features include:

  • Lightweight, Man-Portable Design: Purpose-built for single operator carry, enabling rapid deployment and sustained dismounted operations without degrading memory or endurance.
  • Throwable and Droppable with Rapid Mission Readiness: Engineered for hand deployment through windows, doorways, and confined spaces, allowing immediate emplacement without compromising sensing, mobility, or system survivability.
  • Integrated Day/Night ISR with Secure, Real Time Link: Visible and infrared imaging provide continuous situational awareness that is paired with encrypted, low-latency video and control links for immediate operator decision-making.

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