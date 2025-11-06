Thursday, November 6, 2025
 
BMT, Teledyne Marine Announce Memorandum of Understanding

BMT has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Teledyne Marine Vehicles group which includes Iceland-based Teledyne Gavia and North Falmouth, MA based Teledyne Webb Research, laying the foundation for strategic alignment and close collaboration on future projects in the maritime autonomy space.

This MoU builds on an established relationship, through which BMT has provided specialist technical consultancy to Teledyne Marine Vehicles in support of underwater autonomy programs in both the UK and internationally. 

This includes expertise in through-life support and cyber security, as well as the delivery of a Safety and Environmental Case Review (SECR) for the UK Ministry of Defence, ensuring the platform’s operational safety and environmental compliance.

