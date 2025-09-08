Teledyne Marine Showcases Navigation Solutions at DSEI 2025

Teledyne Marine, a leader in advanced marine technologies, will showcase its latest innovations at DSEI 2025, taking place September 9-12 at ExCeL London. Exhibiting at the Teledyne booth S3-110, the company will present a range of mission-critical solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s naval and security communities.

A central highlight will be Teledyne Marine’s new Compact Navigator, a next-generation solution that enables precise positioning in GPS-denied environments. The Compact Navigator is the world’s smallest and highest-performing fully integrated autonomous navigation solution.

Its compact design, accuracy, titanium construction, low power consumption and ability to operate in challenging acoustic environments make it a ‘go-to’ choice for operators requiring reliable, high-performance navigation in both subsea and surface applications. For navies and security operators, this solutions offers a new level of robust, independent navigation at a time when GPS signals can no longer be taken for granted.

Visitors to the Teledyne booth will also discover how the company’s proven technologies are being deployed across a wide spectrum of naval applications, including: