Teledyne Oceanscience Promotes Baluyot

Teledyne Oceanscience promoted Jason Baluyot to the position of Product Line Manager - Oceanscience, effective immediately.
Baluyot has been a member of the Teledyne family since 2013, beginning his journey in production for Oceanscience and later transitioned to Teledyne RDI as a Customer Support Technician. 

In 2017, Baluyot rejoined the Oceanscience team and has since been working from our repair office in San Diego. His responsibilities have included providing online and phone support for Z and Q boat issues, conducting all related training, and acting as a liaison between Teledyne Marine Vehicles in North Falmouth and our third-party manufacturing facility, SES in Katy, Texas.  In this role, he has coordinated the production of new orders, parts, and services.

In his new role as Product Line Manager, Baluyot will take on all the standard responsibilities associated with this position. He will continue his support and training duties, as well as his coordination with SES. JB will report directly to Melissa Rossi, Sr Director, Customer Service and Repair, with a dotted line reporting to Dan Shropshire, VP of Business Development for his Product Line Management responsibilities.

