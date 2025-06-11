Seequent’s Visible Geology Used By 90,000 Worldwide

Seequent’s free web application Visible Geology has been used by 90,000 earth science students, educators, and enthusiasts from 117 countries during its first year since launch.

Developed in collaboration with CerebralFix, a game development studio known for its work with Disney, Pixar, and Dreamworks, Visible Geology was designed to revolutionize earth science education.

Seequent saw the opportunity to completely rebuild Visible Geology, a well-loved earth science education tool, in response to a critical shortage of earth scientists. Universities around the globe have reported a notable decline in enrollments for earth science programs even as the need for earth scientists to help challenges like climate change and energy transition increases.

In Australia, for example, geoscience enrollments fell by 40 per cent between 2013 and 2020. The United Kingdom experienced a 43% decrease in geology student numbers since 2014. According to the American Geosciences Institute, the US expects a shortage of 130,000 geoscientists by 2030. Seequent’s goal is to combat this crisis by using innovative educational tools to inspire the future generation of earth scientists.

Visible Geology offers an immersive, intuitive gaming experience that transforms the way students learn key geological concepts. The application is free and allows users to explore 3D models of earth processes, moving beyond traditional 2D and paper-based teaching methods. Visible Geology is designed to empower students to explore and experiment in ways that traditional methods cannot match, helping to foster a deeper understanding of geology.

Seequent showcased Visible Geology at AGU24 in Washington D.C., the world’s largest gathering of earth scientists in December 2024.

Users of Visible Geology have said the free app helps deepen their understanding of a complex subject. © Seequent