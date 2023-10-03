Thomsen Named CEO at EIVA

Christian Thomsen was named Chief Executive Officer of EIVA, part of the Covelya Group, replacing Flemming Hjorth, who took over as acting CEO of EIVA when former CEO Jeppe Nielsen stepped down for medical reasons in 2022. Thomsen joins EIVA after seven years with logistics solution provider, Lyngsoe Systems where he was Senior Vice President.

“EIVA has an amazing past story and a great future - I’m excited to have been appointed to lead the company on the next leg of its voyage," said Thomsen.