Torqeedo Provides Electric Propulsion System for Inland Shipping Research Vessel

Torqeedo has provided an electric propulsion system for a new research vessel, “NOVA”, operated by the University of Duisburg-Essen (UDE) and the Development Center for Ship Technology and Transport Systems (DST). The autonomous research vessel will operate on the Rhine, exploring ways to make inland shipping more environmentally friendly and efficient.

The 15-meter-long “NOVA” is an inland vessel with a twin-hull design. It will be capable of transporting both cargo and passengers. Its development and construction took approximately two years and it is powered by Torqeedo’s electric propulsion system. Four Deep Blue Batteries 80 supply energy to the two 50kW Deep Blue motors and all onboard systems. Torqeedo has provided a complete power management system with a dedicated low voltage power circuit for consumers like the autonomous navigation system, instruments and lighting, supplied by the high voltage system for propulsion. In addition, two coupled Torqeedo System Management Units in combination with the OEM-Display Interface provide access to all relevant system data for various scientific analyses and monitoring of the power train. This allows the scientists of UDE and DST can simply focus on their research into making the autonomous navigation software work.

The planned research trips will take place in the Port of Duisburg on the Rhine and in canals throughout the Ruhr region. Researchers at UDE anticipate that fully automated—and thus partially autonomous—inland vessels could be in regular operation within the next eight to ten years.