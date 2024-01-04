Tracerco Wins Oil and Gas Inspection Contract in Gulf of Mexico

Tracerco has secured a million-dollar contract in the Gulf of Mexico which will see the business deploy its inspection technology across multiple oil and gas platforms.

Under the contract, Tracerco will deploy its pipeline inspection technology – Discovery - as part of an agreement between three of America’s largest oil and gas companies, all of whom operate different riser pipes on multiple platforms in the Gulf.

The project also comes as part of the first life extension permit granted for these assets, Tracerco noted.

Jim Bramlett, Tracerco’s Commercial Manager for North America, said: “The fact that three of the largest American oil and gas companies have joined forces to do this gives them not only economies of scale but also enables us to get standardisation on these risers as we work with these operators to maintain pipeline integrity and extend the lifespan of their assets.”

Developed with subsea CT scanning technology - commonly used for non-invasive medical diagnostic technique - Discovery provides critical flow assurance and integrity data without the need for coating removal and, in real time.

To date, Discovery has been deployed on over 100 oil and gas assets across the globe gathering over tens of thousands of scans and helping operators refine and improve the efficiency of existing pipeline models. The technology is already in operation on developments across the Americas, Australia, Europe and West Africa.