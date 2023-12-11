Monday, December 11, 2023
 
New Wave Media

December 11, 2023

UK to Transfer Two Minehunters to Ukraine

(File photo: U.K. Ministry of Defense)

(File photo: U.K. Ministry of Defense)

Britain said on Monday it would transfer two Royal Navy minehunter ships to the Ukrainian Navy, as it sets up a new maritime defence coalition alongside Norway to help strengthen Ukraine's sea operations.

Britain said the two Sandown Class mine countermeasures vessels will enable Ukraine to better counter the threat from Russian sea mines, aiming to restore Ukraine's export routes via the Black Sea.

The transfer of the vessels was announced alongside the launch of the Maritime Capability Coalition set up by Britain and Norway to improve Ukraine's navy to make it more compatible with western allies and increase security in the Black Sea.

"This capability boost marks the beginning of a new dedicated effort by the UK, Norway and our allies to strengthen Ukraine’s maritime capabilities over the long term," British defence minister Grant Shapps said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was grateful to Britain and Norway for launching the new coalition to support his country.

"Together, we will strengthen the Ukrainian navy, safeguard maritime transportation routes, and secure freedom of navigation," Zelenskiy said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

After the United States, Britain has been the second-largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine since the war started in February 2021. London has also provided military training courses to around 20,000 Ukrainians over the past year.


(Reuters - Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

Related News

Image courtesy Saab

Saab Makes Double Eagle ROV Sale to Kuwait

Saab has received a contract from the U.S. Navy for a Double Eagle Semi-Autonomous Remotely Operated Vehicle (SAROV) for…

© Ricochet64 / Adobe Stock

US Navy Orders Saab UUVs for Kuwait

Saab Inc., based in Syracuse, N.Y., has been awarded a $15,877,254 firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Navy's Naval Sea Systems Command…

M3 multibeam data from the Los Huellos East caldera, showing the spires from the new Tortugas vent field in the center of the image. Copyright: Schmidt Ocean Institute

DISCOVERY: High-Res Mapping Tech Helps Find New Hydrothermal Vent Field

Scientists use high-resolution mapping technologies to find new hydrothermal vents inside the Galápagos Marine Reserve, as…

Credit: Oi24

Discover the Future of Ocean Tech: Oi24 Event Registration Now Live

The organizers of Oceanology International 2024 (Oi24) have invited attendees to discover, connect, and learn, revealing…

Arctic Fjord - full Kongsberg Discovery package for more efficient location, inspection and engagement with Alaskan pollock. - Credit: Ludeman Photographic - via Kongsberg

Kongsberg Discovery Partners with Arctic Storm for Advanced US-built Trawler-processor

The first US-built trawler-processor for Alaskan pollock in over three decades is now undergoing sea trials in the Northern Pacific…

Credit:FET

UK Ministry of Defence Selects FET's ROV to Enhance Salvage Operations

Forum Energy Technologies said Thursday it had secured a contract from the UK Ministry of Defence Salvage and Marine Operations…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

Oiler

● NOAA

Survey Technician (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news