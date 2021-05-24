 
New Wave Media

May 24, 2021

SMD Unveils Deep Water Nodule Collector

(Image: SMD)

(Image: SMD)

Underwater technology developer SMD said it has developed a new nodule collection solution engineered to maximize productivity and minimize impact to the seabed and the surrounding environment.

The QC2000 Nodule Collector concept is based on SMD’s 50 years of experience in how to cut, move and collect soils, combined with deep water systems expertise, the company said.

With a least impact philosophy, vessel productivity up to 1000Te per hour is achievable. The patent pending collection technique and process form a unique, energy efficient solution which has minimal impact on the seabed and surrounding environment, SMD said.

Graeme Walker, SMD’s business development manager, has been heavily involved in the development of this new solution. “We have been supplying subsea vehicles for deep water seabed construction and inspection for over 30 years,” he said. “This knowledge and experience has been fundamental in the development of the QC2000 including the mix of high power / deep water technology with the least impact seabed collection and processing.

“We are aware of the demand for minerals and the fact that these are key to a zero carbon future. Without tools and processes which offer the most environmentally friendly and efficient solution for the subsea environment we don’t see how subsea mineral extraction can be commercially viable. Through working with strong industrial partners and leveraging our own experience we intend to offer solutions which solve this problem.”

Related News

The fiber optic fishing reel system with a live-telemetry fiber optic imaging payload prepared for deployment in deep water over Atlantis Canyon in July 2020. Photo courtesy of Brennan Phillips.

Innovation @ URI: The smallest deep-sea system that can provide a livestream video feed

The answers to many of life's mysteries have been discovered far below the surface of the seas. However, getting to those depths has not been easy.

Jon Landes, President, Subsea, TechnipFMC. Photo courtesy TechnipFMC

Tackling the Energy Transition, the TechnipFMC Way

Jon Landes comes with 25 years’ experience in the energy industry. As President, Subsea, Landes has global responsibility…

All images courtesy Schmidt Ocean Institute

Subsea Discovery: SOI Releases Images from Study of NW Australian Deep Corals

Scientists circumnavigate and map the seafloor of the entire mesophotic (deep water) zone in Ashmore Reef Marine Park.Scientists…

(Photo: DEME Group)

Deep-sea Mining Tests Resume After Robot Rescued from Pacific Ocean Floor

Belgium’s Global Sea Mineral Resources has resumed tests that could lead to the mining of battery minerals from the Pacific…

The Gullfaks Compression System station installation, which comprises piping and valves, as well as the two multiphase compressors and process coolers. All images from OneSubsea

Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

Mads Hjelmeland is passionate about subsea processing. It’s a subject close to his heart in his role as managing director…

(Photo: Indonesian Navy)

Missing Submarine Found Broken Up, 53 Dead

A missing Indonesian submarine has been found, broken into at least three parts, at the bottom of the Bali Sea, army and…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Seascape Subsea Technology

SEASCAPE is a company specialized in the sales, manufacturing and service of underwater equipment and tools. Representing a number of high quality subsea products throughout Europe. SEASCAPE designs, develops and produces specialized surface and subsea products marketed throughout the world.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rutgers University Uses Slocum Glider for Ocean Acidification Study

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Bilingual Recruiter

● Tidewater Staffing

Lagging Handyman

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Spray Pump Operator

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news