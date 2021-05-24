SMD Unveils Deep Water Nodule Collector

Underwater technology developer SMD said it has developed a new nodule collection solution engineered to maximize productivity and minimize impact to the seabed and the surrounding environment.

The QC2000 Nodule Collector concept is based on SMD’s 50 years of experience in how to cut, move and collect soils, combined with deep water systems expertise, the company said.

With a least impact philosophy, vessel productivity up to 1000Te per hour is achievable. The patent pending collection technique and process form a unique, energy efficient solution which has minimal impact on the seabed and surrounding environment, SMD said.

Graeme Walker, SMD’s business development manager, has been heavily involved in the development of this new solution. “We have been supplying subsea vehicles for deep water seabed construction and inspection for over 30 years,” he said. “This knowledge and experience has been fundamental in the development of the QC2000 including the mix of high power / deep water technology with the least impact seabed collection and processing.

“We are aware of the demand for minerals and the fact that these are key to a zero carbon future. Without tools and processes which offer the most environmentally friendly and efficient solution for the subsea environment we don’t see how subsea mineral extraction can be commercially viable. Through working with strong industrial partners and leveraging our own experience we intend to offer solutions which solve this problem.”