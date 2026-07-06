 
New Wave Media

July 6, 2026

Value Maritime Signs Commercial Representation Agreement with Hai Cheung China

© Value Maritime

© Value Maritime

Dutch emissions-reduction technology leader Value Maritime has signed a commercial representation agreement with Hai Cheung China, appointing the company as its technical consultant and agent for the Chinese market.

The partnership is intended to strengthen Value Maritime's position with shipyards in mainland China and Hong Kong, supporting both retrofit and newbuilding projects.

Hai Cheung China is a comprehensive marine equipment supplier and service provider serving the global shipbuilding and offshore engineering industries. The company is positioned in decarbonization technologies and has a network of representatives throughout China and Hong Kong. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hai Cheung China acts as a primary agent and distributor for marine equipment manufactured in more than 10 countries.

As Value Maritime's representative in China, Hai Cheung China will promote the company's full portfolio of products and services across its local shipbuilding network. This includes the Filtree integrated SOx scrubber and Onboard Carbon Capture System (OCCS), together with associated components, engineering support and related services. Hai Cheung China will serve as the link between Value Maritime, Chinese shipyards and local shipowners.

With orderbooks at many Chinese shipyards filled for the next three to four years, demand for plug-and-play scrubbers and onboard carbon capture systems (OCCS) is expected to increase as owners seek emissions-compliance solutions for both newbuilds and retrofits.

Related News

© Value Maritime

Value Maritime Signs Commercial Representation Agreement with Hai Cheung China

Dutch emissions-reduction technology leader Value Maritime has signed a commercial representation agreement with Hai Cheung China…

The KONGSBERG team dockside in Honolulu ahead of the NA178 expedition - Colleen Peters, Jørn Horvik, and Knut Terje will spend 14 days at sea testing the EM 304 MKII aboard E/V Nautilus (Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

Kongsberg, Ocean Exploration Trust Launch Pacific Seabed Mapping Expedition

Kongsberg and the Ocean Exploration Trust (OET) have launched a seabed mapping expedition in the Central Pacific aimed at…

Sandia National Laboratories electrochemist Aliya Lapp prepares a sample of upcycled lithium battery cathode for testing. (Photo by Craig Fritz)

Battery Breakthrough: Mining Batteries, in a Microwave

Microwave-based method to upcycle old lithium-ion cathodesInstead of letting old lithium-ion batteries pile up as waste,…

(Credit: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri Strikes Four Deals in $687M Underwater Expansion

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has agreed to acquire majority stakes in four companies for an initial expenditure of about…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Greenland’s Seaweed Stores Carbon in the Deep Ocean
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Casual Vessel Master

● GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT ● Larkspur, CA, United States

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news