Value Maritime Signs Commercial Representation Agreement with Hai Cheung China

Dutch emissions-reduction technology leader Value Maritime has signed a commercial representation agreement with Hai Cheung China, appointing the company as its technical consultant and agent for the Chinese market.

The partnership is intended to strengthen Value Maritime's position with shipyards in mainland China and Hong Kong, supporting both retrofit and newbuilding projects.

Hai Cheung China is a comprehensive marine equipment supplier and service provider serving the global shipbuilding and offshore engineering industries. The company is positioned in decarbonization technologies and has a network of representatives throughout China and Hong Kong. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hai Cheung China acts as a primary agent and distributor for marine equipment manufactured in more than 10 countries.

As Value Maritime's representative in China, Hai Cheung China will promote the company's full portfolio of products and services across its local shipbuilding network. This includes the Filtree integrated SOx scrubber and Onboard Carbon Capture System (OCCS), together with associated components, engineering support and related services. Hai Cheung China will serve as the link between Value Maritime, Chinese shipyards and local shipowners.

With orderbooks at many Chinese shipyards filled for the next three to four years, demand for plug-and-play scrubbers and onboard carbon capture systems (OCCS) is expected to increase as owners seek emissions-compliance solutions for both newbuilds and retrofits.