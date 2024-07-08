 
EMGS, Velocitas Team Up for OBN Survey in Barents Sea

Atlantic Guardian vessel (Credit: EMGS)

Norwegian offshore survey services firm Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) and Velocitas Geo Solutions have entered into agreement to collaborate on a ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic survey in the Barents Sea.

The fully pre-funded OBN survey marks EMGS' first venture into seismic node projects.

The survey, set to begin in the third quarter of 2024, will be conducted using the Atlantic Guardian and is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete.

The total contract value, prior to revenue share, is approximately $1.0 million.

EMGS aims to leverage this project to gain experience and evaluate the potential of incorporating seismic node services into its portfolio.

