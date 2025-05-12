Verlume Bolsters US Sales Plans with C.A. Richards & Associates as Partner Appointment

Verlume, a leader in subsea batteries and power management systems, has appointed C.A. Richards & Associates, Inc as its latest business development partner in the United States of America.

Houston-based C.A. Richards will represent Verlume, spearheading business development efforts to build relationships and generate qualified leads in the offshore oil and gas sector, as well as ocean science markets.

With increasing demand for reliable subsea power solutions, Verlume’s Charge rechargeable subsea battery and power management system is uniquely positioned to address power remediation challenges within brownfield sites. This includes where subsea umbilicals have failed or where FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading) units need to disconnect from the subsea system.

The company’s Axonn intelligent energy management system is the only such technology of its kind available on the market, enabling stable power output to multiple subsea assets through its unique integration of hardware and software systems.

The partnership with C.A. Richards complements Verlume’s ongoing collaboration with Fortior Ventures, which has been active since 2021 and continues to support the company’s business development in North America.