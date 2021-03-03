 
March 3, 2021

Ex-MHI Vestas Offshore Wind CEO Joins Floating Power Plant

Jens Tommerup / Image Credit: Floating Power Plant

Former CEO of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, Jens Tommerup, joins the board of the Danish renewable energy technology company Floating Power Plant.

Floating Power Plant, which is developing a combined wind and wave device, said Monday Tommerup believed floating offshore wind would be an important part of the future energy transition.

He said: "I find the FPP-design of combining wind and wave energy intriguing. Utilizing the floater for energy storage or power-to-X units creates many opportunities to further improve the business case for offshore wind while also opening new market segments and business opportunities.”

Anders Køhler, CEO at Floating Power Plant, welcomes Jens Tommerup: “It’s amazing to have someone with so much experience and knowledge of the offshore wind market join us. There is no doubt, having Jens on our team will help FPP further develop our strategy and open up new opportunities.”

Tommerup is a board member in Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Global Wind Service. He was the CEO at MHI Vestas Offshore Wind between 2014 and 2018. Before that, he was President at Vestas Offshore (2013-2014) and also CEO at Hempel China (1999-2009).

