October 4, 2023

VideoRay Bolsters Subsea Mine Detection Robot with Blue Ring Imaging Acquisition

Credit: VideoRay

VideoRay, the producer of the Mission Specialist Defender robot recently selected by the US Navy for underwater mine detection and disposal, said Wednesday it had acquired Blue Ring Imaging, a St. Petersburg, Florida-based innovator in 3D visualization, multi-view perception, and simulation for unmanned systems.

According to VideoRay, Blue Ring Imaging, known for its OctoView mixed reality software and OctoCAM multi-view 360°camera, will improve situational awareness and object detection capabilities of the Defender. 

"Blue Ring Imaging already boasts an impressive client list, including the US Navy’s PMS 408, Office of Naval Research (ONR), Navy RDSA, OceanX, and Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI). These customers will benefit from the greatly enhanced resources made available through the VideoRay acquisition," VideoRay said.

"With over 4,000 vehicles delivered worldwide, VideoRay has amassed unmatched experience in the design and manufacture of subsea robots. Their newest Mission Specialist systems deliver the power and functionality expected from larger, more expensive systems into a modular, one-man deployable footprint, significantly reducing operational costs while streamlining logistics," the compan said.

VideoRay said it woiuld incorporate Blue Ring’s expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), autonomy, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), 3D visualization and reconstruction, simulation, and man-machine teaming, allowing vehicles to conduct missions more autonomously and effectively. This advanced technology will in many cases eliminate the need for experienced operators, while saving time and money, the company said.

Chris Gibson, CEO of VideoRay, shares: “VideoRay is eager to tap into Blue Ring Imaging’s impressive capabilities. These technologies align perfectly with VideoRay’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of underwater operations with man-portable robots and fostering effective collaboration between humans and machines. VideoRay will use Blue Ring’s technology and expertise to transform the way operators interact with and control their unmanned vehicles.”

Casey Sapp, CEO of Blue Ring Imaging, reports: “Blue Ring is excited about the acquisition and the work ahead. Under VideoRay, we not only have the chance to provide a best-in-class operator experience for VideoRay’s existing ocean robotics customers, but we can also expand our offerings to benefit other unmanned systems.”

Efforts to map the world's oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
PopEye: Autonomous Anchoring for Large Commercial Vessels
Post Resume
