VideoRay and Neotek Ink Deal for EU Distribution

VideoRay, a provider of inspection-class underwater robotic systems, and Neotek, a supplier of measurement, control, analysis and data transmission equipment for subsea applications, have entered into a letter of intent (LOI) agreement for the distribution and service of current and future Mission Specialist ROV systems and accessories in the EU.

The agreement, which the companies will finalize by the end of 2023, renews Neotek as an Authorized VideoRay Dealer in France and Belgium, with other EU countries to be added in the future. Neotek, headquartered in Lorient, France, will also operate VideoRay Authorized Service Centers in the EU. Neotek will be the exclusive EU operator of the new VideoRay EU Distribution and Assembly Center. All VideoRay products ordered by customers in the EU will be delivered through this center.

“Neotek is the ideal partner to drive our growth strategy in the EU because the company has been supplying innovative equipment for offshore applications for nearly 40 years,” said Chris Gibson, VideoRay’s CEO. “Neotek has the expertise to support the technological advances in autonomous ROV operation and AI-driven capabilities we are engineering into our Mission Specialist submersibles that are becoming indispensable for our customers.”

Neotek CEO François Xavier de Cointet added, “We are very excited to extend our relationship with VideoRay and further our support throughout the EU, including the crucial European military market and growing industries such as offshore wind farms.”