 
New Wave Media

June 13, 2025

Learning from Ukraine, Taiwan Looks to Sea Drones to Counter China

Copyright David/AdobeStock

Copyright David/AdobeStock

In the shadow of the Taiwan Strait, a new chapter in asymmetric naval warfare is unfolding. Drawing lessons from Ukraine’s strategic use of maritime drones in the Black Sea, Taiwan is adapting similar technologies as a low-cost, high-impact defense against an increasingly assertive Chinese Navy.

Off Taiwan’s eastern fishing port of Wushi, Thunder Tiger — a local defense technology company — has been testing the SeaShark 800, an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) capable of carrying 1,200 kg of explosives across distances up to 500 km. Developed under the government’s "Swift and Sudden" program, the initiative is part of a broader shift toward asymmetric warfare, prioritizing smaller, mobile platforms over traditional large-scale naval assets.

While the U.S. has long advocated for Taiwan to invest in asymmetric capabilities, the war in Ukraine has served as a real-world proving ground for how sea drones can disable or deter more powerful navies. Ukraine’s successful strikes against Russia’s Black Sea fleet using low-profile, explosive-laden USVs have become case studies for naval strategists worldwide.

“Uncrewed boats or underwater vehicles can effectively deter China because Taiwan is not the attacking side — we are the defending side,” said Taiwanese lawmaker Chen Kuan-ting, a member of the national defense committee.

The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense has allocated roughly $27 million to the initial phase of the sea drone program. A broader funding package is expected later this year, which could include integration plans for locally built drones like those by Thunder Tiger and Lungteh Shipbuilding, as well as prospective contributions from foreign defense firms such as Huntington Ingalls Industries.

From a subsea and maritime industry perspective, Taiwan’s approach underscores the growing importance of dual-use innovation and localized manufacturing. Sea drones offer a particularly appealing strategic value: low signature, low cost, and high potential for disruption in contested waters.

"By flooding the Taiwan Strait with unpredictability, these platforms create a tactical ambiguity that China must account for," said Thunder Tiger Chairman William Chen during recent field demonstrations. “This is about creating uncertainty — China doesn’t know where or when these threats might emerge.”

The SeaShark 800 and similar platforms operate as offensive and defensive force multipliers. Beyond kinetic strikes, future iterations may include payloads for ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance), mine countermeasures, or even anti-submarine warfare support—an area of rising relevance as the undersea battlespace becomes more contested.

But successful deployment isn’t just about platform capability. It’s about integration. As Peter Chen of the Taiwan Research and Development Association (TTRDA) noted, “Taiwan can make world-class drones. But the challenge lies in embedding them effectively into operational doctrine. That’s where military leadership must innovate.”

With China conducting frequent military drills and modernizing its blue-water navy, Taiwan's push to accelerate drone capabilities marks a significant shift in regional defense posturing. For maritime and subsea defense stakeholders, Taiwan’s initiative offers a real-time laboratory in blending commercial drone innovation with forward-thinking naval strategy.

(Reuters + Staff)

Related News

© Global Fund for Coral Reefs

GFCR Partners Pledge Over $25m for Coral Reefs

As the most widespread coral bleaching event on record pushes the world’s reefs toward an ecological tipping point, a coalition…

Members of 1 Canadian Ranger Patrol Group and Sergeant Andrew Deutsch of the CH-147F Chinook crew loading a snowmobile to prior to takeoff to the Ski Landing Area (SLA) camp as part of Operation NANOOK-NUNALIVUT in Inuvik NWT. Credit: Corporal Jacob Hanlon, Canadian Forces Photo

Coming in from the Cold: Canadian Arctic Security Takes Center Stage

More than 75% of Canada’s world-leading coastline (upwards of 150,000 miles or 240,000 kilometers) is Arctic, along with roughly 40% of the land.

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro, Ocean Visions Team Up for Ocean-Based Carbon Removal Tech

Fugro has been selected by nonprofit organization Ocean Visions to lead the development of a standardized environmental impact…

Source: Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics and Open Ocean Robotics Collaborate on Asset Management

Nauticus Robotics has announced a strategic collaboration with Open Ocean Robotics designed to significantly reduce the high…

Drone docking station was installed offshore with the infrastructure required to support it (Credit: Aker Solutions)

Autonomous Drones Start Service Aker BP's at North Sea Platform

Aker Solutions has installed an autonomous drone system on Aker BP’s Edvard Grieg platform in the North Sea, enabling remote…

The Met Office buoy that will be deployed during the expedition at the PAP site. © NOC

NOC Expedition Marks 40 Years of Abyssal Science Project

A scientific expedition led by the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) will mark four decades of cutting-edge science…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Business Development Manager, Mil/Aero

● Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news