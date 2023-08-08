Viewport3 Gets UK Nod for Remote Inspection

Aberdeen-based 3D scanning specialists, Viewport3, have become the first business in the UK to be approved for Remote Inspection Techniques (RIT) using underwater photogrammetry by Lloyd’s Register (LR).

The certification was granted to Viewport3 following a successful offshore project along with an onshore validation trial, which involved using photogrammetry to verify mooring chain link critical dimensions to a sub-millimetric level – a level of accuracy and data density that far exceeds those attained by traditional approaches. As a result, the Viewport3 team have developed new reporting methods that better suit the high-resolution 3D replica of mooring links, that meet the requirements of both field operator and statutory inspection regulations.

During the same campaign, Viewport3 also deployed a modified version of their subsea capture system to measure anomalies on several fairlead assemblies. Due to the location of the anomalies, this scanning activity needed to take place between the back-plate of the fairlead and the mooring line itself. This was achieved through collaboration with the ROV (Remote Offshore Vehicle) team and the offshore Viewport3 personnel, using the modified system to light-up and capture the extremely tight-access areas.





Co-founder and director, Chris Harvey, Business Manager Lynn Park and Co-founder and Director, Richard Drennan.

Image courtesy Viewport3