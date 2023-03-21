Tuesday, March 21, 2023
 
New Wave Media

March 21, 2023

Voyis Logs First Sale to DOF Brazil

  • Image courtesy Voyis
  • Image courtesy Voyis
  • Image courtesy Voyis Image courtesy Voyis
  • Image courtesy Voyis Image courtesy Voyis

Earlier this year Voyis acheived an important milestone with its first sale in Brazil, to DOF Brazil. DOF acquired from Voyis three units of the Insight Micro Laser Scanner and Stills Camera. The optical sensor will allow DOF to create high accuracy 3D models of offshore energy subsea assets in real-time to reduce risk and provide accurate record of the current state of the structure. Additionally, it will allow users to capture high resolutions still images, corrected in real time for true colour and light levelling.

The Insight Micro laser scanner system was acquired to fulfill survey requirements for new offshore field developments.

Related News

(Credit: NOAA)

Marine Heatwaves Are Sweeping the Seafloor Around North America

Heatwaves unfolding on the bottom of the ocean can be more intense and last longer than those on the sea surface, new research suggests…

(Photo: Loke Marine Minerals)

Norway's Loke Buys UK Deep-sea Mining Firm from Lockheed

Norway's Loke Marine Minerals has acquired deep-sea mining firm UK Seabed Resources (UKSR) from Lockheed Martin, the companies…

File photo: The U.S. Navy's Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) at Naval Station Norfolk, in 2021. (Photo: Alfred A. Coffield / U.S. Navy)

US, Australia to Unveil Submarine Pact to Counter China

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet leaders of Australia and Britain in San Diego on Monday to announce a way forward for…

A harbor in Christiansö (© konradkerker / Adobe Stock)

Denmark Investigates Yacht Linked to Nord Stream Blasts

Danish police have searched for a yacht on a tiny Baltic Sea island near the Nord Stream pipeline blast sites, the local…

© A_visual / Adobe Stock

Nations Secure UN Global High Seas Biodiversity Pact

Negotiators from more than 100 countries completed a U.N. treaty to protect the high seas on Saturday, a long-awaited step…

Image courtesy Ocean Business

Ocean Business '23 preps for Southampton, Announces Exhibitor List

With two months to go until Ocean Business 2023, more than 300 manufacturers and service providers have booked space at the sold-out show…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

RBR provides CTDs for Argo floats

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Staff Associate/Senior Instructional Specialist Marine Transportation

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician IAT - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news