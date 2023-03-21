Voyis Logs First Sale to DOF Brazil

Earlier this year Voyis acheived an important milestone with its first sale in Brazil, to DOF Brazil. DOF acquired from Voyis three units of the Insight Micro Laser Scanner and Stills Camera. The optical sensor will allow DOF to create high accuracy 3D models of offshore energy subsea assets in real-time to reduce risk and provide accurate record of the current state of the structure. Additionally, it will allow users to capture high resolutions still images, corrected in real time for true colour and light levelling.

The Insight Micro laser scanner system was acquired to fulfill survey requirements for new offshore field developments.