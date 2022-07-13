 
New Wave Media

July 13, 2022

ABT-TRAC, WESMAR and SmartCatch Form INOV8V Marine

Roger Fellows, owner of Western Marine Electronics (WESMAR), Arcturus Marine Systems (ABT-TRAC), and SmartCatch, announced Wednesday the formation of a new marine technology company, INOV8V Marine Group, encompassing all three legacy brands.

Fellows says combining the three companies produces a more complete, higher-performing product line, with improved service after the sale.

“Whether operating pleasure yachts or commercial fishing vessels, our customers demand performance, reliability and aftermarket support,” Fellows said. “INOV8V Marine Group is in a stronger position to deliver than our component brands would be by themselves.”

WESMAR has been innovating since introducing the world’s first solid-state sonar in 1965. Its technological breakthroughs fall into three segments: sonar, vessel stabilizers, and bow and stern thrusters. WESMAR innovations include the worlds first video sounder, first continuous picture color sonar, and introduction of the first dual-propeller counter rotational bow thruster.

ABT-TRAC began as Arcturus Marine Systems in 1986. Best known in the yachting industry, ABT-TRAC specializes in stabilizers, bow and stern thrusters, and hydraulic systems. Its innovations include electrically driven stabilizers that deliver hydraulic performance without hydraulic overhead.

SmartCatch began in 2012 with the mission of using innovative “eyes in the net” underwater video technology to maximize commercial fishing profitability while reducing wasteful destruction of non-target fish, or bycatch.

“Whether for pleasure or business, our customers tend to be people who find themselves in demanding marine environments, far from home,” INOV8V President Fellows said. “They value systems that perform. We founded INOV8V Marine Group to deliver safety, pleasure and profit to the people who need them most.”

Related News

Researchers developed a net to collect samples through a paddle surfboard. (Photo: Anna Sanchez-Vidal / University of Barcelona)

Surfing Scientists Hunt Microplastics Off Spanish Beaches

Mounted on paddle boards or kayaks with special trawling nets attached to them, scientists and volunteers crisscross the…

Credit: Ørsted

VIDEO: Ørsted, DSV Test Cargo Drone Use in Offshore Wind Operations

Offshore wind developer Ørsted and logistics firm DSV are partnering up to test the use of cargo drones on offshore wind farms…

Credit: KAUST

KAUST, Ocean Aero to Deploy Solar-powered AUSV in Red Sea

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and Ocean Aero, a manufacturer and service provider of ocean-going…

Mads Hjelmeland – Managing Director, OneSubsea Processing. Image courtesy OneSubsea

Subsea Compression: A Step Change at Ormen Lange

Shell and OneSubsea are on track to realizing a vision for subsea compression that will set new standards for delivering gas.

Paco Santana, Rob Howard and Nick Hartman launch the Bayonet Ocean Vehicles range. Image courtesy Bayonet Ocean Vehicles

Bayonet Ocean Vehicles Debuts Product Range at UDT

Bayonet Ocean Vehicles, a new company, launched at Undersea Defence Technology (UDT) in Rotterdam last week, using the platform…

Tore Halvorsen, CTO at Loke Marine Minerals. Image courtesy LOKEmm.com

Marine Minerals – A New Opportunity for Subsea Oil and Gas Technology

2023 could be a significant year for subsea mining, both in Norway and internationally. Norway’s environmental impact assessment…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

GWP Protective

GWP Protective is one of the UKs’ premier manufacturers and suppliers of bespoke protective cases with engineered foam inserts. Our product range includes flight cases, moulded cases, & waterproof cases, plus we are official distributors for leading brands including Peli Hardigg, EXOCase and Storm.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Wireless optical modems open up new possibilities for underwater communication

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Interdiction Agent U.S. Customs and Border Protection

● U.S. Customs and Border Protection ● United States

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news