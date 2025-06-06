 
Whale Alert App Is Now Available in Europe

Dense maritime traffic causes frequent collisions with whales, but citizens can help protect them with a simple click on the Whale Alert mobile app, now available in Europe. 

More than two million marine vessels move through European waters every year. Shipping lanes coincide with migratory routes as well as feeding and breeding grounds of many whale species, putting them at risk of collisions that can lead to serious injury and painful deaths.

Developed by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and Conserve IO, Whale Alert enables users to report, notify and track whale sightings to authorities and shipping vessels, helping to reduce the risk of collisions. To support whale conservation efforts on a global scale, the free mobile app is being introduced into European waters with the support of a new partner, GREENOV.

Initially launched in North America in 2012, Whale Alert is now available to people in Europe as its latest version 4.0 includes new features. As well as incorporating European marine protected areas and marine mammal measures, an integrated indicator estimates the risk of collision during navigation, based on the size, speed and location of the vessel. Users also can obtain a "trusted observer" status if they make several relevant observations and obtain the certification.

With its user-friendly interface, both the public and maritime professionals can easily report and receive alerts about cetacean sightings, while also identifying the species observed. The recorded sightings are sent automatically to a central database, which cetacean biologists use to better understand whale presence, feeding, and migration patterns. 

Whale Alert application is available free of charge on Apple App Store and Google Play.

