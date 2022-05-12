XOCEAN Acquires Survey Specialists Geomara

Ireland's XOCEAN completed the acquisition of Geomara, a specialist hydrographic survey company, as part of its strategic global growth plan. The announcement follows the investment of €8m in September 2021 aimed to accelerate XOCEAN’s growth.

For more than 15 years Geomara has been providing advice and services to a large variety of clients across the marine industry including Renewable Energy developers. It has prided itself on understanding their clients needs and delivering outstanding results which match the goals of the project. XOCEAN is transforming the way ocean data is collected using marine robotics known as Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs). Services provided by XOCEAN include seabed mapping, inspection of subsea assets and environmental monitoring.

XOCEAN has tripled its headcount to 150 over the past 12 months and plans to grow it further to 300 over the next 18 months.

James Ives, CEO, XOCEAN said “We’re delighted to welcome Finn and the team at Geomara. Combining XOCEAN’s innovative technology and Geomara’s strong industry expertise we look forward to further scaling XOCEAN as we continue to deliver low impact, carbon neutral ocean data to our clients.”



Image courtesy XOcean