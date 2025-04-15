 
April 15, 2025

ErectorCraft Launches First 3D-Printing Boat Hull Firm in US

(Credit: ErectorCraft)

(Credit: ErectorCraft)

ErectorCraft has officially launched as the first company in the United States dedicated to the commercial production of 3D-printed boat hulls.

Leveraging large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM), ErectorCraft offers a smarter, more adaptive solution to complement and enhance traditional boatbuilding methods.

Beyond its flagship 3D-printed hulls, ErectorCraft delivers a range of services designed to drive marine manufacturing forward.

These include the sale and integration of ErectorBot LFAM HDPE systems, specialized engineering and production optimization, and the deployment of 3D concrete printing (3DCP) technologies for marine construction applications.

ErectorCraft also provides training and technical support to help partners seamlessly adopt this next generation manufacturing process.

“With its official launch, ErectorCraft is not just introducing a new way to build boats — it’s redefining what’s possible in marine manufacturing, bringing advanced technology to the water with real-world impact,” the company said.

