Zeabuz Secures $4m Funding Round to Support Rapid Deployment, Scaling

Zeabuz AS has secured a USD$4.27 million (NOK 40 million) funding round, led by Grieg Kapital AS, with participation from Eitzen AS and Barclay Holding AS, alongside existing shareholders.

The funding represents the company’s largest capital raise to date and comes as 2026 is already shaping up to be the strongest year in Zeabuz’s history, with multiple new contracts secured across both civilian and defense & security applications. As part of the transaction, Eirik Barclay, owner of Barclay Holdings AS, will join Zeabuz as Executive Chair.

The new capital will be used to expand the organization, strengthen delivery capacity, and support a growing number of deployments across international markets.

Grieg Kapital AS, as lead investor, brings strong maritime and industrial expertise and will play an active role in supporting Zeabuz’s continued growth.

Looking ahead, Zeabuz will continue to build on its dual-use strategy, working closely with partners across industries to accelerate adoption and unlock new operational models for autonomous maritime systems. As regulatory frameworks evolve and market confidence strengthens, the company is well positioned to play a central role in shaping the future of maritime operations.