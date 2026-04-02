 
New Wave Media

April 2, 2026

Zelim Opens New Canada Office in Nova Scotia

Credit: Zelim

Credit: Zelim

Zelim announced that it is has established a site in Atlantic Canada, marking its commitment to strategic expansion in the North American maritime market. The site will be located at the COVE ocean facility in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, a major technology hub for maritime innovation.

Starting in April 2026, the office premises will serve as a base for Zelim to advance ongoing partnerships and future opportunities in the region for its AI-enabled technologies, which are designed to enhance the safety and security of operations at sea.

The move builds on Zelim’s foothold in the Canadian cruise, ferry and defence industries. In 2024 Zelim demonstrated its flagship man-overboard detection and monitoring system, ZOE, to the Canadian Coast Guard and other maritime partners. Following this, the company was selected in 2025 for the NATO DIANA Phase II programme, through which ZOE was used in a major NATO naval exercise and introduced to the Royal Canadian Navy. Since then, Zelim also secured a commercial contract with BC Ferries in February 2026 to equip four new-build ferries with its ZOE technology.  

Headquartered in Edinburgh, UK, Zelim has been preparing for its next phase of international expansion, with the recent launch of a defense business unit and key additions to its senior leadership team, positioning the company for continued momentum in the global defense, cruise and ferry, port, and offshore energy sectors.  

The Canada office will be led by Zelim’s newly appointed regional Vice President, Brigadier General (Retired) Tom Dunne. Having served as a search and rescue (SAR) leader with both the Royal Canadian Air Force and the United States Coast Guard, Tom brings deep knowledge of SAR operations in challenging maritime environments.

Related News

© DroneQ Robotics

DroneQ Robotics, Mark Offshore Collaborate with R/V Mintis

Unmanned robotics services provider DroneQ Robotics and offshore support and vessel management Mark Offshore have struck…

© Velizar Gordeev / Adobe Stock

India Not Planning to Revive Offshore Mining Auction Anytime Soon

India does not plan to go ahead with auctioning deep-sea mining rights due to a lack of technological preparedness and expectations of a weak response

Source: Captain Paul Watson Foundation

Activist Vessel Collides with Krill Harvesting Vessel off Antarctica

An environmental activist vessel deliberately collided with a Norwegian krill harvesting vessel near Antarctica on Tuesday…

© Jeroen / Adobe Stock

Canada Aims to Double Areas Protected from Development by 2030

Canada aims to double the size of lands and water that are protected from development by 2030 as part of a new C$3.8 billion nature strategy…

(Credit: OPT)

OPT Bags WAM-V Order from Nordic Research Client

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has secured a contract to supply a fully integrated WAM-V autonomous surface vehicle to an…

Source: VideoRay

Marine Technology TV Discusses Latest ROV Trends

Marine Technology TV presenter and editor Celia Konowe caught up with Chris Gibson, VideoRay’s Vice President & General Manager for UUV…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news