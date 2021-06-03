 
New Wave Media

June 3, 2021

Acteon Team to Manage Installation on Calvados Offshore Wind Farm

iStock photo courtesy Acteon

iStock photo courtesy Acteon

Acteon won an integrated project with Saipem for casing installation and drilling support on the Calvados offshore wind farm (Courseulles-sur-Mer). The contract was signed by LDD, a product and service line brand in the Acteon foundations and cables segment, and will be managed by the Acteon integrated solutions (AIS) team.

The Calvados development is a 450-MW offshore wind farm under construction near Caen, France, and is being developed by Éolien Maritime France (a consortium including EDF Renewables, EIH S.à.r.l, a subsidiary of Enbridge Inc., CPP Investments) and wpd. The wind farm will generate enough power to meet the domestic electricity needs of about 630,000 consumers and will have an operational life of about 25 years.

The project scope for Acteon includes creating 64 open-hole sockets for casing installation; providing a bespoke drilling system to suit the socket specifications; and providing a drilling leader tower to support drilling activities and casing installation. Acteon will also supply ancillary items including a spoil handling system, a soil swivel, sonar surveys, a casing handling system, a carriage guide assembly and a drill bit jetting system. 

The equipment spreads will be optimized to suit the client-supplied vessel.

AIS will be responsible for the project management. Project delivery will be supported by Acteon’s strategic business segments and product and service line brands 2H, Claxton, LDD and UTEC. Acteon will leverage the expertise of its foundations and cables strategic business segment to provide renewables drilling and lifting equipment to deliver lean operation and repeatability.

The engineering and tooling phase has commenced; offshore operations are scheduled to start on Q1 2022.

