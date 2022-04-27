 
New Wave Media

April 27, 2022

Acteon Reveals New Structure in Offshore Renewables Push

Credit: Acteon

Credit: Acteon

Acteon, an offshore services and equipment provider, on Wednesday announced a new structure that it said would further accelerate its growth in offshore renewables. 

"Three new client-facing service divisions, Data and Robotics, Engineering, Moorings and Foundations, and Energy Services, represent a further milestone in the implementation of the strategy Acteon unveiled in 2021 to deliver services with demonstrable commercial and environmental benefits that help to enable the energy transition," Acteon said.

"This new structure better aligns our service offering to closely match the needs of clients in the offshore renewables arena,” says Carl Trowell, Acteon Group Chief Executive. “Simplifying Acteon’s structure and bringing key business units closer together will also accelerate our ability to innovate and provide new services relevant to the energy transition.”

"Acteon’s new organizational structure will streamline and support an ambitious R&D and technology innovation program delivered by its segments and business units. This will put Acteon’s services at the forefront of the industry and will prioritize closer innovation and efficiencies for, and collaboration with its clients," Acteon said.


Related News

“A new challenge is the installation of big windmills. Big windmills today are 13 MW, 14MW. They are going up to 15 MW and people talk about 20 MW, so we have developed a system that can handle up to 20 MW. By weight it’s nothing, but in terms of technical challenge, it’s very interesting because the windmills are very big, the blades are extreme sizes and installation is at enormous heights. We think Pioneering Spirit is a big vessel, but if you take the biggest windmill of the future, she is t

Edward Heerema – Dutch Courage with Single-minded Focus

Edward Heerema is founder and president of Allseas, which brought the world’s largest construction vessel, Pioneering Spirit, to the market.

Credit: NextGeo

NextGeo Taps PanGeo For Detailed Survey on Hollandse Kust West Beta Cable Routes

Marine geoscience and offshore construction support service provider NextGeo has selected PanGeo Subsea, a Kraken Robotics Company…

Reach Remote - Credit: Reach Subsea

Offshore Power Bank: Reach Subsea Orders 'Reach Remote' USVs

Norwegian subsea services company Reach Subsea has signed a contract with Kongsberg Maritime for the construction of the…

The INO12™ semisubmersible platform concept. (Image credit: Inocean AS).

Technip Energies' Inocean Gets DNV AiP for Offshore Wind Floater

Inocean, a Norwegian subsidiary of Technip Energies, has received an Approval in Principle (AiP) and Basic Design Approval…

Credit: Advanced Navigation

"All-in-one surveying crew ": Advanced Navigation Launches AUV Hydrus

Advanced Navigation, an AI navigation and robotics systems manufacturer, has an autonomous underwater vehicle Hydrus, which is so small…

Credit: Strohm

Strohm, Petronas Partner Up to Commercialize Thermoplastic Composite Pipes

Thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) maker Strohm has signed an agreement with Petronas Technology Ventures (PTVSB) part of…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Autonav

Designer and manufacturer of steering systems, dynamic positioning and roll stabilization.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Ocean News & Products

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Captain

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Chief Steward

● NOAA

Chief Officer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

ETO

● ASM Maritime

Boat Captain for SEAL Tour

● San Diego, California, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news