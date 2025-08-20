Wednesday, August 20, 2025
 
NV5 Advances Hydrography in the Great Lakes: Join the August 27 Live Webinar

© NV5

© NV5

NV5 has unveiled its latest precision hydrography innovations in the Great Lakes, enabling maritime stakeholders to “Own the Lakebed, Master the Mission." 

To showcase these breakthrough capabilities, NV5 will host a free, live webinar on Wednesday, August 27 at 1:00 PM CT/ 2:00 PM ET, offering a deep dive into how integrated hydrographic, terrestrial, and lidar data are transforming infrastructure planning and environmental monitoring in the region.

From shoreline restoration to subsea cable routing and coastal resilience projects, complex Great Lakes environments demand highly accurate, nimble survey solutions. NV5’s purpose-built vessels and workflows are tailored to shallow waters, dynamic morphology, and unstable weather, delivering speed, precision, and context when it matters most.

The webinar will cover:

  • Faster yet Precise Surveys: How NV5 cuts traditional timelines without sacrificing quality or detail.
  • Integrated Data Streams: Blending hydrography, terrestrial, and topobathymetric lidar for comprehensive lakebed insights.
  • Real-world Impacts: Examples of community-scale projects enabled by this advanced geospatial approach.

Featuring a lineup of hydrospatial professionals from NV5 and key partners including NOAA and Exail, this event promises practical insight and rigorous examples of risk-informed strategy in action. 

Webinar Details:

Title: Advanced Hydrography in the Great Lakes

Date: Wednesday, August 27

Time: 1:00 PM CT/ 2:00 PM ET

Format: Virtual and free to attend

Register now: https://www.go.nv5.com/great-lakes

Kenny Liu, new CEO at SMD. © SMD

SMD Announces Kenny Liu as New CEO

Pioneering subsea technology and services company, SMD, has announced the appointment of Kenny Liu as its new chief executive…

Plastic waste is ubiquitous in the global environment. A new report highlights plastic pollution as a grave and growing danger to health (Tom Kleindinst © Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

New Report Emphasizes Dangers of Plastic Pollution, Announces Global Monitoring System

As ministers and diplomats arrive in Geneva, Switzerland, for a final round of talks to conclude a UN-backed global plastics treaty…

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power Makes Progress with US Wave Energy Pilot Installation

Onshore wave energy company Eco Wave Power Global has installed its energy conversion unit at the Port of Los Angeles, marking…

Lowering Rhody into the lake. Credit: Marley Parker

Shipwreck Windfall: ROV Expedition Captures Maritime History

The chill, freshwater depths of Lake Ontario may not first come to mind when thinking about shipwrecks, but an expedition…

(Credit: American Maritime Officers - AMO)

Nexans, Crowley Wind Services to Build Cable Lay Barge for US Ops

French subsea power cable maker and services provider Nexans has formed partnership with Crowley Wind Services to develop…

Ocean Intervention II vessel (Credit: Oceaneering International)

Oceaneering Upgrades Survey Vessel for Simultaneous Autonomous Missions

U.S.-based subsea services and technology firm Oceaneering has completed a major upgrade of its Ocean Intervention II oceanographic research vessel…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…
