October 6, 2020

AIRMAR Hires Vlad as Marine Product Line Manager

Brian Vlad (Photo: AIRMAR Technology Corporation)

Brian Vlad (Photo: AIRMAR Technology Corporation)

Ultrasonic sonar and Chirp technology company AIRMAR Technology Corporation has hired Brian Vlad as Marine Product Line Manager. Vlad will focus on the direction and evolution of Airmar’s line of marine products, and joins with over 20 years of marine electronics experience, primarily in product development and line management.

Vlad comes to Airmar following a lengthy career at Raymarine where he managed over 30 product introductions. In the role of Airmar’s Marine PLM, Vlad will help structure and focus Airmar’s product roadmap through market analysis and VOC feedback from both the dealer base and the general marine public.  

“I intend to apply my experience to help Airmar develop and launch new products and technologies that will improve boating and fishing overall,” Vlad said. “Airmar has a long tradition of developing innovative technologies, such as Chirp, that pull marine electronics evolution forward, so my efforts here have the potential for significant impact on the marine industry in general. That excites me about this role.”

“We are excited to have Brian on board and are looking forward to the fresh approach and experience he’ll bring to the table,” says Jennifer Matsis, VP of Sales and Marketing. “Having worked with us on many projects over the last 20 years, he already understands our business quite well. He is an outstanding addition to the team.”

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
