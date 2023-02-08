Almarin updates Balizamar Buoy Range with Modular Design

Almarin launched the new EVO buoys, the evolution of Balizamar buoys. The Balizamar EVO buoys go one step further: their structure is made up of rotomolded polyethylene modular components, enhancing visibility and lowering cost maintenance. The inner structure is made of galvanized steel by immersion and the top mark is constructed of stainless steel. The hull is rotomolded filled with closed-cell EPS foam to ensure buoyancy.

“The design of the Balizamar buoys, which dates to 2010, has been updated to meet current needs. While an improvement in materials was made in 2013 with the change from GRP to stainless steel, the new EVO buoys now have improved day marks while retaining the original design's robustness. This innovative and versatile system offers improved visibility, lower repair costs in the case of damage, and improved aid identification of the aid without limiting the colour only to the hull”, points out Aleix San Vicente, director of Almarin. Almarin currently offers two lines of navigation buoys: the new EVO range and the superior GUIA range, which are characterized by an elastomer hull and stainless steel structure.