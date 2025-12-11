AlphaGeo UK Joins GeoAcoustics Ltd in Channel Partner Network

GeoAcoustics Ltd, a manufacturer of hydroacoustic systems, has signed a channel partner agreement with AlphaGeo UK, a specialist provider of integrated solutions for uncrewed and remote marine operations.

The agreement enables AlphaGeo UK to represent GeoAcoustics’ full portfolio of sonar systems, including the GeoSwath 4 interferometric bathymetric sonar, GeoScan side scan sonar, and GeoPulse sub-bottom profiler, across the UK and Ireland. The collaboration will place particular emphasis on integration with Uncrewed Surface Vehicles (USVs) and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs).

With a background in supporting sectors including offshore energy, infrastructure inspection, and environmental monitoring, AlphaGeo UK brings a strong focus on the use of compact and modular sensor systems for autonomous platforms. The partnership enhances GeoAcoustics’ support for a growing UK market segment where demand for robust, low-power, and easy-to-integrate sensors is accelerating.