 
New Wave Media

May 6, 2022

Anduril to Build Extra Large AUVs for Royal Australian Navy

Credit: Anduril

Credit: Anduril

Defense technology company Anduril Industries has entered into commercial negotiations with the  Australian Defence Force for a US$100 million co-funded design, development, and manufacturing program for Extra Large Autonomous Undersea Vehicles (XL-AUVs) for the Royal Australian Navy.

According to Anduril, the XL-AUV will be an affordable, autonomous, long-endurance, multi-mission capable AUV. 

"It is modular, customizable, and can be optimized with a variety of payloads for a wide range of military and non-military missions such as advanced intelligence, infrastructure inspection, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting. Anduril’s approach to development of the XL-AUV will deliver the vehicle at a fraction of the cost of existing undersea capabilities in radically lower timeframes," Anduril said.

There will be three prototypes delivered to the Royal Australian Navy over the three-year life of the program.

Anduril will design, develop and manufacture the XL-AUVs in Australia. For this, the company has promised to recruit, build and retain a highly skilled workforce. 

"To support the design, development and manufacturing of the program Anduril plans to hire dozens of employees in high skilled roles including maritime engineering, software development, advanced manufacturing, robotics, propulsion design, mission operations and more. In addition, Anduril will actively partner with other Australian SMEs and the research and technology communities to source nearly all elements of the supply chain for the program," Anduril said.

“The XL-AUV project is a significant investment in Australian industrial capabilities,” said David Goodrich, OAM, Exec Chairman and CEO, Anduril Australia. “Through this partnership, Anduril Australia will become a major player in the thriving defence industrial base in Australia and contribute to Australia becoming a leading exporter of cutting-edge autonomous capability to the rest of the world.”

"There is a clear need for an XL-AUV built in Australia, for Australia,” said Palmer Luckey, Anduril Founder. "The XL-AUV will harness the latest developments in autonomy, edge computing, sensor fusion, propulsion and robotics to bring advanced capability to the Royal Australian Navy.”

Related News

Credit; Argeo

Argeo's SeaRaptor 6000 AUV Completes First Commercial Seabed Survey

Argeo, a Norwegian autonomous underwater vehicles provider, said  Thursday it had completed AUV work for Statens Vegvesen…

Credit: National Oceanography Centre

NOC Opens European Glider Service Center

The UK-based National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has partnered with subsea technology firm, Teledyne Marine, to open a new…

Nauticus Robotics Inc.

Nauticus Fleet: Robotic Surface, Subsea Fleet Launched

Houston-based Nauticus Robotics Inc. announced the initial production run of Nauticus Fleet, a robotic navy of 20 Hydronaut - Aquanaut pairs.

Photo: Still taken from project video of EchoBoltBUG inspecting bolts inside ORE Catapult's Levenmouth Demonstration Turbine.

Smarter, Safer, Cheaper: A Six-legged Robot Autonomously Inspects Wind Turbine Bolts

A six-legged robot has demonstrated how it can inspect wind turbine bolts autonomously, removing the need for technicians…

Credit: 2Africa

"Longest Subsea Cable Ever Deployed": 2Africa Cable Lands in Genoa

The 2Africa consortium, comprised of China Mobile International, Meta, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone…

Tangaroa Coming into Wellington harbour. Credit: NIWA / Author: Dave Allen

Scientists Working to Provide Detailed Picture of Tonga Volcano Eruption's Aftermath

In what has been described as a rare opportunity to better understand the nature and impact of a major volcanic eruption…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Prevco Subsea LLC

We are a subsea engineering consultancy, specializing in submersible pressure vessels, instrumentation housings, junction boxes, underwater camera housings, underwater housings, subsea housings pressure relief valves and other subsea enclosures and accessories.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

S-MODE: Gathering Ocean Intel from Above, On and Under the Waves

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

MARINE OPERATIONS MANAGER

● Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Engineers

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news